Bennigan’s Brings Virtual Kitchen Concept to Hotels

DALLAS — Bennigan’s announced plans to bring its virtual kitchen concept to the hospitality industry. In February, the casual dining brand opened its Bennigan’s On The Fly (BOTF) at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center and Hampton Inn in Coralville, Iowa, and at the Holiday Inn in Dubuque, Iowa, under a licensing agreement with Kinseth Hospitality Companies, a longtime hotelier and franchisee of Bennigan’s.

The new virtual kitchen model allows hotels to offer delivery or to-go options for both hotel guests and area residents. For hotels with established restaurants, Bennigan’s offers a licensing option to add the Bennigan’s On The Fly menu to existing menus.

With minimal startup costs, the franchisee investment for the Bennigan’s On The Fly concept is more affordable than a prototypical Bennigan’s. The virtual kitchen model can be operated out of an existing commercial kitchen with a significantly shortened lead time over new construction, further enhancing its return on investment.

To incentivize additional development for this nontraditional franchise option, Bennigan’s is offering discounted franchise fees, reduced royalty fees, and waived marketing fees for qualified hotel operators.

“For more than 40 years, Bennigan’s has proven how a true, emotional connection with guests is the ultimate key to a brand’s longevity,” said Paul Mangiamele, chairman and CEO. “Through innovative business models like Bennigan’s On The Fly, we’re making it easier for fans across the globe to enjoy Bennigan’s long-time favorites. This franchise opportunity is unlike any other, and we’ve already seen success from our two new hotel locations in Iowa. Our franchise partners know that when you’re traveling to an unfamiliar place, Bennigan’s friendly Irish hospitality, chef-driven American fare, and curated menu offers a welcoming home away from home.”

Since its launch, Kinseth reported that its partnership with Bennigan’s On The Fly has contributed to both hotels’ revenue per available room (REVPAR), growth, and occupancy.

“Partnering with Bennigan’s On The Fly has been an amazing business decision and is already yielding very impressive results,” said Ben Kinseth, director of operations, Kinseth Hospitality Companies. “The response from our guests has been overwhelming, and we look forward to extending our partnership to many more of our hotel operations in the future.”

Currently, Bennigan’s has more than 100 locations open, under contract, and in development globally.

