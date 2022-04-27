PITTSBURGH—Benchmark Pyramid announced the company has taken over operations of the 142-room Cambria Hotel Pittsburgh – Downtown. In the seven months since the merger was finalized, Benchmark Pyramid has added 31 hotels to its portfolio of third-party operated hotels in the United States

In Pittsburgh’s business district, the hotel is adjacent to PPG Paints Arena, home of the NHL Penguins, and a short distance from Carnegie Museum of Art and Science Center, the Andy Warhol Museum, Sandcastle Water Park, PNC Park, Heinz Field, and Rivers Casino. The Cambria recently completed a renovation, which included upgrades to public spaces as well as guest room enhancements. The refurbished property, the official hotel of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the hotel of Duquesne University provides guests with a CustomFit fitness center, indoor pool, and approximately 8,000 square feet of flexible, indoor/outdoor meeting/event space. Guests may dine at Social Circle Bistro, a bistro-style restaurant serving classics with a spin for breakfast and dinner, or grab a beverage at SHARE on Centre, the hotel’s outdoor patio serving hot food.