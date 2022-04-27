Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Quality Inn & Suites Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, South Carolina—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Quality Inn & Suites Hardeeville, South Carolina. The 99-room hospitality property sold for $5.15 million, according to Benjamin Yelm, regional manager of the firm’s offices in the Carolinas.

Jack Davis, Joce Messinger, Joseph Simpson, and Josh Williams, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Charleston office, had the listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Devine Investments, LLC, and secured the undisclosed buyer. “We were excited to get this hotel across the finish line for the second time. We assisted a first-time buyer with the purchase and closed this deal within the expected timeline,” said Davis.

Quality Inn & Suites Hardeeville features room amenities including direct-dial phones, WiFi, and flat-screen televisions. Its common area amenities include a business center, an event space, free weekday newspapers, and guest laundry facilities. The property is located off Interstate-95 and is in proximity to Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina, and The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.