Auberge Resorts Collection Acquires Goldener Hirsch in Deer Valley, Utah

MILL VALLEY, California—Auberge Resorts Collection has been selected by the Eccles family to manage the Goldener Hirsch in Deer Valley, Utah, which has been owned by the family for over 25 years. The newly renovated, 18-room inn has been a fixture in Park City and is now writing a new chapter in its history with an expansion featuring 40 residences set in two new buildings designed by architect Tom Kundig. In Silver Lake Village—a destination for fine dining, shopping, and entertainment—the Goldener Hirsch is located near Deer Valley’s ski lifts and offers access to Park City’s Historic Main Street lined with buildings housing art galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and bars.

“We are tremendously excited to expand our collection with the addition of the Goldener Hirsch in Deer Valley, one of the most beloved ski resorts in the United States,” said Dan Friedkin, chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. “We are honored that the Eccles family has entrusted Auberge to continue their legacy of managing one of the most spectacular ski hotels in the country.”

Founded in 1992, the Goldener Hirsch is owned by the Eccles family, who has been a part of the development of Utah and skiing in the region since the late 1800s. Designed in the spirit of an Austrian ski chalet, the inn pays homage to its namesake, a favorite of the Eccles family. Interiors are filled with wood furniture imported from Austria, antiques collected from around the world, and original paintings from the Eccles’ private collection. Traditional alpine architecture, an antler chandelier anchoring the lobby, and fireplaces in the guestrooms provide an old-world ambiance.

Goldener Hirsch blends an Austrian-inspired inn with the modern lines of mountain residences. The buildings, connected by a glass bridge and alfresco plaza, house accommodations ranging from inn rooms to multi-bedroom residences with full-service kitchens, living spaces, and balconies.

“We are delighted to be joining with Auberge Resorts Collection, who shares our passion for exemplary personal service provided in unique hotels. Under their banner, we know that the Goldener Hirsch will be the place for families to create lifelong memories,” said Hope Eccles, president, Goldener Hirsch.

Accommodations

Set across four floors, the inn’s 18 redesigned rooms and suites have fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and arched doorways. Rooms start at 420 square feet and are complemented by suites up to 1,530 square feet, including a two-bedroom suite that occupies the fourth floor. Furniture, living areas, bathrooms, and furnished balconies overlook mountain and village views.

Residences

Complementing the inn’s architecture and hospitality are 40 one to three-bedroom alpine residences. Blending classic with contemporary, the residences evoke a mountain aesthetic with concrete, steel, and windows with the use of materials and wood appropriate to its alpine setting.

The residences were designed by a team of firms including Tom Kundig, founder of the Seattle-based Olson Kundig architecture studio, Think Architecture’s John Shirley, and Todd Lanahan’s inspired interiors, along with the involvement of the Eccles family. Ranging from 550 square foot studios to one, two, and three-bedroom residences laid across 2,485 square feet, each residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, furniture, and living areas. Residences have full-service kitchens with appliances, washers and dryers, gas fireplaces in the living room and master bedrooms, soaking tubs, and balconies.

The hotel is interconnected via a glass walkway and outdoor plaza, providing guests access to a range of amenities including a restaurant, lounges, cafe, spa treatment suites, on-snow ski storage, ski boot locker room, a game room, as well as a rooftop fitness center, infinity pool, and hot tub.

A range of outdoor amenity spaces link guests to the landscape that surrounds Park City. At the ground level, the ballroom and lobby frame the terrace with seating and fire pits, while a secret garden set into the hillside offers additional space for outdoor gatherings. The resort also features a boardroom, a conference center, and a private dining room, among other venues for private events. Combined, the buildings introduce 21,000 square feet of new amenity spaces for weddings, events, and meetings.

Food and Entertainment

Goldener Hirsch’s restaurant and lounges feature dining menus that mesh Bavarian specialties with regional fare. Popular dishes include Bavarian pretzel knots, four cheese fondue with toasted baguettes, crispy wiener schnitzel, and apple strudel. The inn’s intimate restaurant features furniture, hand-painted ceilings, and an alfresco terrace. A private dining room can also be booked for small parties.

Adjacent Antler Lounge serves drinks and snacks in a gathering spot for the evenings with cocktails and entertainment. The café offers selections throughout the day, from specialty coffee and breakfast to lunchtime and food paired with a cocktail and wine list.

Wellness and Culture

Deer Valley is a hub for outdoor enthusiasts. The resort’s location offers guests access to skiing Deer Valley’s 100 miles, as well as hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding in warmer months. Other outdoor pursuits include fly-fishing, golfing, hot air ballooning, and winter activities such as tubing, snowmobiling, dog sledding, and snowshoeing. The Park City area is home to concerts and festivals including the Sundance Film Festival and a downtown district that offers family-friendly fun and a dining and nightlife scene.

Guests can experience a massage in the resort’s spa suites or swim in the rooftop pool and infinity hot tub. The fitness center also has floor-to-ceiling windows, equipment, and a unisex sauna. Personal trainers and yoga instructors are available on demand.

“Adding Auberge to the portfolio of luxury hoteliers operating at Deer Valley is an exceptional opportunity and will further enhance our collection of world-class lodging,” said James O’Reilly, vice president of lodging for Deer Valley Resort.

“Goldener Hirsch offers a true sense of place that builds upon its Austrian heritage with forward-thinking contemporary design. It is a natural fit for Auberge Resorts Collection,” said Craig Reid, president and CEO, Auberge Resorts Collection. “We are delighted to add our second property in Park City, which beautifully complements our award-winning resort, The Lodge at Blue Sky, located just outside of the town of Park City in the Wasatch Mountains. Now, we also look forward to welcoming our Auberge guests to Goldener Hirsch, which is a remarkable mountain resort.”