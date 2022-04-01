Auberge Resorts Collection Launches Enriching Lives Program

MILL VALLEY, California—Auberge Resorts Collection introduces Enriching Lives, a social program that aims to help the lives of communities through education and learning where Auberge Resorts Collection properties operate. Driven by a mission to create opportunities that make a difference, each property team will offer mentorships, raise money for various nonprofit organizations and scholarships through fundraising events, or volunteer time and resources to uplift those in need. From establishing on-site educational programs that result in job opportunities to facilitating nature-based activities for inner-city adolescents, Auberge Resorts Collection’s Enriching Lives program creates opportunities.

“Our hotels have been supporting their local communities since they opened their doors,” said Craig Reid, CEO and president, Auberge Resorts Collection. “Our Enriching Lives program strives to deepen the impact we make through new education and learning opportunities. It is a program that allows our guests and team members to invest in our neighborhoods and positively impact the integral development of our youth and those in need.”

Auberge Resorts Collection’s Enriching Lives programs includes:

