AHLA: Statement on Pandemic Risk Insurance Act of 2021

WASHINGTON—Following the introduction of the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act of 2021, American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers released the below statement.

“AHLA applauds Rep. Maloney for introducing this legislation, which would help ensure America’s travel industry has a critical safety net in the event of a future pandemic. Had this bill been law before COVID-19, hotel owners could have purchased affordable insurance that would have helped keep thousands of workers employed and offset the billions in economic losses hotels have experienced since. COVID-19 is the worst economic event in the history of the American lodging industry, and this bill would provide crucial protection for hotel employees and small business owners if our nation ever faces another pandemic.”