This Week’s Comings & Goings

Rosewood Hotel Group announced the appointment of Kevin Yung as chief financial officer. With a career that stretches over 25 years, Yung has knowledge of the financial system and Rosewood’s ecosystem of brands.

TMGOC, a partnership between The Montford Group and Opterra Capital, announced the addition of Krystal England as the joint venture’s chief investment officer. England brings development lending and institutional knowledge to her new role.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced the appointment of Samuel M. Woodworth as vice president, business development. Woodworth joins Crestline with a background in hospitality development and finance.

Auberge Resorts Collection promoted Tijs Klerx to vice president of operations, openings, and transitions; Marco Bustamante to vice president of food and beverage; Bryan Woody to regional vice president; and Caitlin McConnell to vice president of marketing, openings, and transitions.

Advertisement

Level Hotels & Furnished Suites has named Stephen Chavez as director of sales for all Southern California properties. Chavez has over 20 years of experience working in the hotel industry and will look after five locations in his new role.

The Pierre NY announced the appointment of Christopher Cestari as director of luxury leisure and corporate sales. Cestari will focus on new business opportunities in both the corporate market and luxury leisure segments.

Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, announced the appointment of Mariajose Rodriguez Arana as resort manager. In this position, Rodriguez Arana will play a role in reopening the property and has experience working with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

The Steward, a Tribute Portfolio Marriott Hotel managed by Twenty Four Seven Hotels announced the appointment of Damien Abrams to the role of general manager and Jennifer Byerly to the role of director of sales.

The Bidwell Marriott announced the appointment of Zachary Bjorklund as executive chef. In his role, Bjorklund will oversee the 258-room hotel’s Pacific Northwest-inspired restaurant High Horse, catering, and banquet offerings.

John Taube IV has been named culinary director of Private Label Collection and executive chef of Kaimana Beach Hotel. Taube offers a collaborative approach to fine dining and will lead menu creation, kitchen management, and more.

HotelIQ announced the appointment of Estella Hale as chief commercial officer. Hale joins HotelIQ with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, primarily working in leadership roles at various hospitality technology companies.

CBRE announced that David Armitage has joined CBRE Capital Markets as senior vice president to focus on the adorable housing sector across the United States. In addition, Chris Bodnar joined the firm as leader for advisory services healthcare in the United States.

Standard Fiber promoted Chad Altbaier and David Wang as co-CEOs charged with leading the company in a new director of advanced tile innovation, consumer-responsive product design, and global production capabilities.