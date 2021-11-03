New Releases and Products in the Hotel Technology Space

To help the hotel industry evolve, technology companies must consistently release new products and updates. And as hotels become equipped with more technology, guests are able to reap the benefits that stem from new technology implementation.

Expedia Partner Solutions—Rapid 3

Expedia Partner Solutions launched its newest API, Rapid 3, which is built with an evolving schema that makes it easier to offer features to meet travelers’ needs. The new API expands Experia Partner Solutions Rapid capability, which was first introduced in 2018 and provides a number of features including competitive cancellation policies and simplified processes.

IDeaS—RMS-User Credentialing

IDeaS Revenue Solutions has launched the first RMS-user competency program with the IDeaS G3 RMS Essentials Certification. IDeaS partnered with its parent company—the SAS Institute—along with Pearson VUE, Alpine Testing Solutions, and Credly to provide a global, verifiable approach to proctoring exams and award certification to passing individuals.

PPDS—Philips X-Line

PPDS announced the availability of the Philips X-Line UHD videowall range in North America. Announced at InfoComm 21, the 49” and 55” Philips X-Line videowall range has been designed for 24/7 use and provides performance in almost any indoor environment, automatically adjusting to changing lighting conditions, whether in natural indoor lighting or full natural sunlight.

SONIFI Solutions—Partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas has partnered with SONIFI Solutions to provide its guests an in-room entertainment experience. SONIFI’s interactive television platform, SORA, is integrated on LG Smart TVs and offers access to a library of on-demand content, a customized TV lineup, and STAYCAST, powered by Google, which allows guests to stream their content to the TV.