AUSTIN, Texas—The Cendyn Sales Intelligence platform, previously known as Knowland, released its monthly data findings to help hoteliers gain insight into the top locations selected by today’s meeting planners . The company announced Anaheim-Santa Ana, Calif. has ranked first in the top 25 markets with year-over-year (YoY) growth at 17.5 percent. Atlanta came in second with growth at 13.7 percent. Louisville, Ky. led in secondary markets at 59.1 percent growth, and Memphis, Tenn. ranked second with 48.9 percent growth. This data is sourced from Cendyn’s Sales Intelligence platform, designed to help hoteliers protect and grow their revenue base.

Anaheim-Santa Ana led the Top 25 markets for the first time in 2024 with a significant contribution from healthcare groups at 7.1 percent share, hosting events from Edwards LifeScience, LLC and Kaiser Permanente. Chicago entered the top five for the first time, ranking third with a growth of 12.6 percent with a significant contribution of 10.2 percent led by national association groups.

Leading the top 25 markets by YoY growth in event volume – While Anaheim-Santa Ana led the top 25 market list, Atlanta grew by 13.7 percent and, like Chicago, hosted National Association and Education groups. Anaheim-Santa Ana averaged 4,555 total sq. ft. with an estimated group size of 167. The total sq. ft. used for the top 25 markets was 3,764, with an estimated group size of 131.

• Anaheim-Santa Ana, Calif. (17.5 percent) – HealthCare, National Association, Education, Wedding, Consulting

• Atlanta (13.7 percent) – National Association, Education, Technology, HealthCare, Charity/Non-Profit/Social Services

• Chicago (12.6 percent) – National Association, Education, HealthCare, Technology, Wedding

• Detroit (12.2 percent) – Wedding, Charity/Non-Profit/Social Services, Automotive, Manufacturing, Education

• Miami (11.0 percent) – Education, Technology, Travel, National Association, Financial/Banking

Top five secondary markets by YoY growth in event volume – Memphis entered the top five markets for the first time in 2024 and secured second position with 48.9 percent YoY growth. Louisville topped the secondary market for the seventh time, experiencing 59.1 percent growth and averaging 9,014 sq. ft. and an estimated group size of 195, placing it in the top five secondary markets for the ninth time. Wisconsin South and Oklahoma City entered the top five secondary markets for the first time, with 41.2 and 39.3 percent growth, respectively. The five high-growth secondary markets and top industries were:

Louisville, Ky. (59.1 percent) – Charity/Non-Profit/Social Services, Education, State Association, National Association, HealthCare

Memphis, Tenn. (48.9 percent) – Travel, Religious, Education, Entertainment/Media, Charity/Non-Profit/Social Services

Michigan South (45.8 percent) – Education, State Association, Charity/Non-Profit/Social Services, Financial/Banking, Wedding

Wisconsin South (41.2 percent) – State Association, Religious, Wedding, Consulting, National Association

Oklahoma City, Okla. (39.3 percent) – Charity/Non-Profit/Social Services, Education, Manufacturing, National Association, State Association.