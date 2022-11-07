BETHESDA, Maryland — Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announced that it published its fourth annual Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report covering the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance in 2021 and its commitment to environmentally sustainable business practices and social responsibility to its employees and other stakeholders.

Pebblebrook’s 2022 ESG Report is aligned with international reporting standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), includes disclosures from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and reflects the company’s commitment to understanding and planning for sustainability risks through the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). The 2022 ESG Report also sets forth the company’s newly established target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030.

Environmental sustainability information includes:

Established target to reduce portfolio-wide greenhouse gas emissions intensity 35 percent by 2030.

For 2021, 41 percent decrease in greenhouse gas emission intensity per square foot versus baseline year.

For 2021, 25 percent decrease in energy intensity per square foot versus baseline year.

For 2021, 20 percent decrease in waste intensity per occupied room versus baseline year

Ninety-eight percent of the company’s properties have digital thermostats.

Ninety-one percent of the company’s properties have implemented waste-reduction initiatives.

Eighty-five percent of the company’s properties have low-flow toilets and other waste conservation measures.

Seventy-one percent of the company’s properties use native or drought-tolerant landscaping to reduce irrigation needs

Social responsibility information includes:

Sixty percent of the company’s employees are female.

Seventy-six percent of properties have eliminated plastic straws on-site.

Progress has been made on developing the Company’s Racial, Equity, and Inclusion Team (REIT).

Governance information includes:

Forty-three percent of the company’s trustees are diverse.

Thirty-three percent of the company’s independent trustees are female.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s ESG Committee consists of three independent members of the Board of Trustees and four senior executives, including Phillip M. Miller (chairperson and independent trustee), Cydney C. Donnell (independent trustee), Bonny W. Simi (independent trustee), Raymond D. Martz (chief financial officer), Gabrielle Buck (vice president), Susan Patterson (vice president), and Austin Segal (vice president).