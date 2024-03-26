Allbridge and Uniguest Expand Partnership Capabilities

RALEIGH, North Carolina, and NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Allbridge announced its certification as a Uniguest Digital Engagement Platform installation and reseller partner for North American hospitality and senior living customers. This partnership marks the organization’s commitment to deliver solutions to create experiences for senior living residents and hotel guests.

Combining engineering and managed service expertise for hospitality, senior living, and multifamily properties, Allbridge has built solutions from design to implementation. Allbridge and Uniguest’s expanded partnership will combine to deliver a shared vision to offer software solutions for clients that help them engage their audience.

“Allbridge has earned a reputation as a trusted, reliable technology integrator for our core markets; partnering with Allbridge feels like a natural move,” said Lee Horgan, Uniguest chief revenue officer. “Together we’ll enhance the service and support for our digital signage and Interactive TV solutions across North America, where we’re experiencing rapid expansion. We’re excited by this partnership and know that our customers will benefit from Allbridge’s service.”

“Uniguest is a powerhouse in the hospitality and senior living space and this partnership is incredibly exciting for our team,” said Matt Koch, chief customer officer of Allbridge. “Uniguest’s software solutions, matched with Allbridge’s integration expertise and deep connection to hospitality and senior living communities nationwide, will be a great pairing for our shared customers.”