LivAway Suites Begins Project Development Near Seattle

SALT LAKE CITY—LivAway Suites has started construction on their next project in Renton, Washington, just minutes from SeaTac International Airport and downtown Seattle. Following the announcements of a new LivAway Suites groundbreaking in Syracuse, New York, the appointment of Lori DeLeon as the new vice president of national sales, and the recent launch of its reservation system, the hospitality group is now bringing LivAway Suites to the Greater Seattle area.

“The Renton area is home to the expansive Boeing 737 factory, which provides a need for hospitality options like LivAway Suites,” said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. “Renton has such a robust and diverse workforce, and we are thrilled to offer them the experience they deserve via our latest LivAway Suites location.”

The LivAway Suites Renton location will be situated between the Boeing factory and offices, a Topgolf complex, and The Landing shopping center. “There are a lot of high-end hotels in this part of Renton, but unfortunately, there are not enough options for everyday American living on a budget. LivAway Suites answers this need without sacrificing providing a fresh, modern guest experience,” said Nielson.

LivAway Suites has expanded nationally with six groundbreakings over the last nine months and has plans to break ground on two more locations over the next month.