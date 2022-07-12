Hotel Per La Los Angeles Announces Opening

NEW YORK—Hotel Per La Los Angeles, a lifestyle property in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its opening at the former site of the NoMad Hotel. Hotel Per La soft opened before Major League All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, followed by a grand opening in September.

A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the 12-story Hotel Per La will feature 241 guestrooms, and a variety of public spaces including 10,000 square feet of event space, a rooftop bar and pool space, and a ground-floor café and restaurant launching this September. Existing ownership has partnered with HN Capital Partners to invest in the repositioning and reopening of the hotel. Denver-based Sage Hospitality Group was selected as the operations partner, overseeing the management of the hotel and the various food and beverage concepts.

Located in the Giannini Building, the former Bank of Italy home originally built in 1922, the reimagined property will retain the features of the previous hotel while enhancing the guest experience. HN Capital Partners has collaborated with Sage Studio to expand the property’s guest offerings. They are introducing new food and beverage concepts with community-driven dining experiences and working with a number of local Los Angeles-based partners to bring a new hospitality space to the neighborhood.

Advertisement

”HNCP is excited to work with the existing ownership group and Sage to rebrand and relaunch this unique property. Since our founding, we have had a focus on creating unique luxury and service experiences in lifestyle hotels we acquire or develop, with a keen eye on changing consumer preferences. This hotel is directly within that strategy,” said Vipin Nambiar, founder and managing partner of HN Capital Partners. “This acquisition is also special in that we were able to welcome Jeremy Selman to our team as a partner to help execute this investment with me. Jeremy is a true hotelier and has had a long and successful tenure in hospitality. He also has a deep understanding of this hotel and property given his prior role at Sydell. We look forward to welcoming guests to the hotel very soon.”

“We are truly honored to welcome this iconic hotel to the Sage family, as it represents the type of luxury lifestyle property we plan to strategically add to our portfolio in the coming years,” said Walter Isenberg, president and CEO of Sage Hospitality Group. “This hotel marks a new evolution for our organization as we work to become the undisputed lifestyle hospitality company in the nation.”