DANBURY, Connecticut—Main Street Community Capital (MSCCap) has selected Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) to manage its JDV by Hyatt in Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District. The 96-key project will reside on several floors of the Novelty Iron Works complex. The complex is a former ironworks turned millwork factory built starting in the 1880s that was converted into a residential complex with food and beverage outlets, entertainment space, retail shops, and a courtyard. When complete, the JDV by Hyatt Dubuque will have a rooftop restaurant and bar also managed by MJH. Construction will begin in fall 2022 with an opening planned for fall 2023. This is the fourth Hyatt hotel in the MJH portfolio, its second management contract with MSCCap, and its first JDV by Hyatt branded property.

“Main Street Community Capital is continuing on its mission to revitalize America’s cities and towns outside of major metropolitan areas,” said MSCCap Founding Partner David-Elias Rachie. “JDV by Hyatt is the ideal brand to bring to Dubuque as it reflects the neighborhoods in which each hotel resides. This project, which is the last phase of Novelty Iron Works, a cornerstone of the city’s Historic Millwork District Master Revitalization Plan, will mirror its surroundings with exposed brick and industrial metal integral to the design. Guestrooms will feature a relaxing vibe as unique as the people who prefer the boutique experience. Working closely with JDV, our new rooftop restaurant and bar will be designed to cultivate conversations and celebrations that keep people coming back. We have full confidence under Meyer Jabara’s superb management, the JVD by Hyatt will quickly become ‘the place to stay’ as there is no hotel in the region quite like it.”

MSCCap’s Hyatt Place and Conference Center in Mason City, Iowa, will also be managed by Meyer Jabara Hotels when it opens next year. DLR Group of Minneapolis will oversee the architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design of both MSCCap projects.

The Novelty Iron Works building offers modern living in downtown Dubuque. The pet-friendly housing complex features studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom loft-style apartments with amenities and in-unit laundry. Also located in the building are Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, The Comedy Bar, Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, Dolph’s Courtyard, Gino’s East Pizza, Vivie Boutique, Rustic Charm Décor Barn, The Consignment Store, Joey Wallis Photography, two Ballrooms, and meeting rooms. Residential lofts will remain as neighbors to the hotel project.

“We are delighted to be adding the JDV by Hyatt brand to our portfolio of third-party management contracts,” said Justin Jabara, president of Meyer Jabara Hotels. “The brand name alone—joie de vivre—which means ‘to enjoy life exuberantly’ encourages guests to celebrate their travels and make each stay their own. This brand is not only ideal for Dubuque, since there currently is no Hyatt representation in the city, but it will be a keystone to the region’s aggressive economic development strategy. This area is ripe for urban mixed-use development, and Meyer Jabara Hotels is thrilled to play such an integral role in its success as we provide exceptional accommodations to those visiting this neighborhood and fuel the District’s model sustainable community.”

“We would like to thank MSCCap for their ongoing partnership as we bring our professional management services to hotels across the midwest,” Jabara said. “Together, MJH and MSCCap are driving innovation and creating memorable places to live, stay, work, and play.”