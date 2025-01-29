ALPHARETTA, Georgia—In 2024, Atrium Hospitality supported more than 500 management-level internal promotions and new hires for corporate and on-property positions. Atrium manages a portfolio of 75 hotels, representing brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham in 26 states. Atrium operates approximately 19,000 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space.

During the year, Atrium focused on its talent in multiple ways:

Management-Level Internal Promotions: Internal promotions represented 40 percent of the management-level positions Atrium filled in 2024, up from 35 percent in 2023. The majority (83 percent) of Atrium’s 2024 management-level internal promotions were for on-property roles, and 17 percent were for corporate positions.

On-Property Focus: The hotel areas of accounting, engineering, and sales represented the greatest demand for Atrium's recruitment efforts for on-property management-level internal promotions and new hires.

The hotel areas of accounting, engineering, and sales represented the greatest demand for Atrium’s recruitment efforts for on-property management-level internal promotions and new hires. Corporate Focus: Accounting/finance and sales functions demonstrated the highest growth for corporate management-level internal promotions and new hires with Atrium.

To attract talent and reduce staff turnover in 2024, Atrium emphasized an employee experience, expanded career pathing programs, technology-driven recruitment using AI, upskilling and cross-training initiatives, and a wellness program to support associates both physically and emotionally.

“Taking a rounded approach to the success and well-being of our thousands of Associates is a priority for Atrium Hospitality,” said Anneliesse Cooper, chief human resources officer, Atrium Hospitality. “In 2024, our company launched several more specialized leadership schools and conferences to inspire our Associates’ growth in various on-property and corporate functions.”

One example of specialized leadership training Atrium debuted in 2024 is WomenRISE, a nine-month Female Hotel General Manager Training Program. Atrium’s WomenRISE inaugural class included nine participants from across Atrium-managed hotels in Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. WomenRISE class participants received focused training and mentoring to move forward in their hotel career journeys.