Aimbridge and Interstate Complete Merger

DALLAS and ARLINGTON, Va. — Aimbridge Hospitality, North America’s largest independent hotel management firm, completed its previously announced merger with Interstate Hotels & Resorts, a leading independent multinational hotel operator, on October 25, 2019. The combined company will manage a portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this merger, Aimbridge and Interstate will offer hotel owners a scaled, global platform of enhanced data and analytic capabilities, a larger talent pool with increased support, and resources, including sales, marketing, e-commerce, and revenue management infrastructure.

Dave Johnson, former co-founder and CEO of Aimbridge, is the CEO of the combined business. Michael Deitemeyer, former president and CEO of Interstate, is global president, overseeing operations globally and corporate disciplines. The merged company has a talent pool of more than 60,000 employees.

“Aimbridge is excited to have finalized this transformative merger,” said Dave Johnson, CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. “Mike and I are confident that the combination of our two robust companies will allow us to leverage our expanded scale to bring unparalleled opportunities to our team members and even greater value to our owners.”

“This merger will help us fulfill our common vision to be the best-in-class operators with the top talent, systems, technology, and service capabilities to deliver results across all hospitality product categories,” said Mike Deitemeyer, global president of Aimbridge Hospitality.

With the completion of the merger, the newly combined company will be positioned under the Aimbridge Hospitality name in the Americas and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Additional Aimbridge corporate offices will be located throughout North America in Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, Fargo, National Landing, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The Interstate brand will be used for international markets with supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

