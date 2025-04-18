WASHINGTON, D.C.—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President & CEO Rosanna Maietta issued the following statement following the appointment of KP Patel as chairman of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA).

“I am so excited to congratulate KP on his appointment as board chair of AAHOA, and I look forward to our two organizations continuing to collaborate to advance the hotel industry. Throughout his career as a hotelier and a strong advocate, KP has been an incredible ambassador for this industry, and I’m confident that under his tenure, great things are ahead.

AHLA looks forward to working with him over the course of his term to achieve our shared goals.”