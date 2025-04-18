Washington DispatchAHLAAHLA Statement on Appointment of AAHOA’s New Board Chair
AHLAIndustry News

AHLA Statement on Appointment of AAHOA’s New Board Chair

By LODGING Staff
Rosanna Maietta
Rosanna Maietta

WASHINGTON, D.C.—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President & CEO Rosanna Maietta issued the following statement following the appointment of KP Patel as chairman of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA).

“I am so excited to congratulate KP on his appointment as board chair of AAHOA, and I look forward to our two organizations continuing to collaborate to advance the hotel industry. Throughout his career as a hotelier and a strong advocate, KP has been an incredible ambassador for this industry, and I’m confident that under his tenure, great things are ahead.

AHLA looks forward to working with him over the course of his term to achieve our shared goals.”

Previous article
Hyatt Announces Appointment of Kristin Oliver as New Chief Human Resources Officer
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Hyatt Kristin Oliver
Comings & Goings

Hyatt Announces Appointment of Kristin Oliver as New Chief Human Resources Officer

LODGING Staff -
CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced a key leadership transition within its executive team. After seven years with the company, Malaika Myers will retire as...
HREC Sonesta Detroit
Acquisitions

HREC Arranges Sale of Three Sonesta Hotels in Michigan

LODGING Staff -
DENVER, Colorado; DETROIT, Michigan; ATLANTA, Georgia—HREC Investment Advisors announced it has arranged the sale of the 94-room Sonesta Simply Suites Detroit - Novi and the...
Populus Seattle
Development

Populus Seattle to Open in Spring 2025

LODGING Staff -
SEATTLE, Washington—Populus Hotels, a collection of carbon-positive hotels, announced the debut of Populus Seattle, opening late spring 2025. Formerly known as the Westland Building, the...
Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Industry News

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announces Management of Two DoubleTree by Hilton Properties in Tulsa, Oklahoma

LODGING Staff -
FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the expansion of its portfolio management of two DoubleTree by Hilton properties: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa - Warren Place and DoubleTree by...
Residence Inn Atlanta Midtown/Georgia Tech
Design

Residence Inn Atlanta Midtown/Georgia Tech Unveils Updates

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—The Residence Inn Atlanta Midtown/Georgia Tech, owned by RLJ Lodging Trust and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, announced a fresh new look following recent renovations...
AAHOACON
Conferences and Events

Shaping What’s Next: Hospitality Executives Tackle Industry Challenges at AAHOACON25

Robin McLaughlin -
During the last day of AAHOACON25 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, AAHOA members gathered to explore...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Hyatt Kristin Oliver
Comings & Goings

Hyatt Announces Appointment of Kristin Oliver as New Chief Human Resources...

LODGING Staff -
HREC Sonesta Detroit
Acquisitions

HREC Arranges Sale of Three Sonesta Hotels in Michigan

LODGING Staff -