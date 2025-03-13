BOSTON, Massachusetts—Massachusetts lawmakers, hospitality industry leaders, and survivor advocates gathered at the Massachusetts State Capitol to highlight the need to implement human trafficking recognition training across the hotel industry. Since the AHLA Foundation launched the No Room for Trafficking initiative in 2019, over 2.2 million trainings have been completed to recognize and respond to trafficking situations. These efforts ensure that every hotel worker—from the front desk to housekeeping and food service—is equipped to identify and report suspicious activity.

The event underscored support for S.1729/HD.1764, which would mandate human trafficking training for all hotel employees in Massachusetts, ensuring that every worker is equipped to recognize and respond to trafficking situations. The event included remarks from Senator Mark C. Montigny (Second Bristol and Plymouth); Representative Thomas P. Walsh (12th Essex); Kevin Carey, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) Foundation; Chris Pappas, president and CEO of Massachusetts Lodging Association (MLA); and Delia Vega, senior survivor mentor and policy specialist of My Life My Choice.

Carey said, “The hotel and hospitality industry thanks Senator Montigny and Rep. Walsh for their leadership on this issue. We stand with them as our partners in this fight against human trafficking. Prevention training is already a standard practice at many hotels in Massachusetts, and we remain committed to partnering with law enforcement and survivor advocacy organizations to strengthen these efforts.”

“Human trafficking remains a vicious crime and modern-day version of slavery that exists in almost every community across the Commonwealth and the United States,” said Montigny. “This is not simply some awful problem occurring in some far away land. Many victims are vulnerable women or children from our own communities, and hotels and motels are often exploited by traffickers to perpetuate this heinous crime. We must break through the inertia on Beacon Hill and mandate training for hospitality workers who can play a lifesaving role in combatting trafficking.”

Walsh said, “Human trafficking is a serious issue in Massachusetts, and hotels play a crucial role in preventing it. I’ve seen firsthand how traffickers exploit the I-95 corridor, using hotels to transport and harm victims. This legislation will ensure front-line hospitality workers are trained to recognize and report trafficking, helping to protect the most vulnerable. I appreciate the collaboration of the lodging industry, law enforcement, and survivor advocates in this fight.”

Pappas said, “The hotel industry has long led the fight in human trafficking prevention. This bill will ensure that every frontline hotel employee will be trained to spot the signs and appropriately respond to suspected acts of human trafficking. The Massachusetts Lodging Association is proud to support this bill.”

Vega added, “Recognizing the warning signs and knowing how to respond appropriately can save lives. It can mean the difference between enduring a lifetime of pain and finding safety and justice.”