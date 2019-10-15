Holiday Inn Club Vacations Expands Williamsburg Resort

Orlando, Fla. – Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc., a national vacation ownership company, has opened a new four-story building at its Holiday Inn Club Vacations Williamsburg Resort. In alignment with the company’s commitment to grow offerings for its Club members and guests, the new development adds 24 villas, including six Signature Collection villas and the first three-bedroom options available at the resort.

Located near the top family travel destination of Colonial Williamsburg, the resort offers many family-friendly amenities. Guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, playgrounds, a sports court, and an 18-hole mini-golf course, as well as a four-lane bowling alley and other attractions in the Town Square activity center.

“Families adore Williamsburg and all of the amenities we offer at this property, which has made it one of our most popular destinations,” said chief operating officer John Staten. “For this new building, we added three-bedroom villas, as our research has shown that multi-generational vacations are on the upswing with more travelers looking for ways to accommodate the extended family. We are obsessed with the guest experience, which is our number one priority and integral to our plan to continue growing our members and resort network.”

Advertisement

Adding new resorts and expanding into new destinations will continue to be critical to the company’s plans for growth and improved guest experiences. However, bringing enhancements to existing properties with new accommodation options and amenities is every bit as important. This Williamsburg expansion follows the addition of a new Signature Collection building and pool in Cape Canaveral in 2018, while more than 700 villas are renovated each year across the resort network.