Accor Plans 300 New Openings in 2022

PARIS — Accor recently revealed some of its newest properties and upcoming destinations around the world. More than 300 new hotels and resorts are expected to open in 2022.

North & Central America

In North & Central America, Accor has experienced a record-breaking year of growth, closing 2021 with 11 newly signed developments, primarily luxury and lifestyle properties, across the region. Most noteworthy deals include two new developments for the luxury Fairmont brand, Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés Resort and Residences, scheduled to debut in 2023, and Fairmont Orlando, opening in 2025; the MGallery Hotel Collection’s official debut into Canada and Mexico, with the conversion of Hotel Belmont Vancouver – MGallery Hotel Collection in late 2021, and a new build, Mayaliah Tulum Hotel & Residences – MGallery Hotel Collection, opening in 2024; and two new soon-to-be-announced Novotel developments in Mexico, both slated for 2023.

Accor continues to bolster its position as the second-largest luxury operator in North America, and in 2021, it celebrated several additions to its regional portfolio—including the unveiling of the reimagined Los Angeles icon, Fairmont Century Plaza; the global debut of one of the new international design concepts for the Novotel brand, with the opening of Novotel Mexico City Toreo; and the reopening of the Berkeley Park Hotel in Miami, following a top-to-bottom $18 million renovation, as the newest member of the MGallery Hotel Collection.

In 2022, Accor anticipates the opening of both the first mixed-use development for Raffles and the first Sofitel Legend in North & Central America. Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences is a 35-story building with 146 residences, 147 guestrooms, and six food and beverage venues, including a sky bar and speakeasy. Opening mid-2022, Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama will mark the French hospitality brand’s first property in North America. Also opening in 2022 in the heart of Mexico City is Novotel Mexico City Insurgentes (WTC).

Through Accor’s joint venture with Ennismore, the group has signed several major lifestyle hotel projects, expanding the regional presence of SLS and Morgans Originals. These include Artista San Antonio, a Morgans Original, opening in 2023; SLS Scottsdale, opening in 2024; and Legacy Miami World Center, a Morgans Original, opening in 2025. In 2022, Ennismore’s 21c Museum Hotels will debut a boutique hotel, contemporary art museum, and chef-driven restaurant in a historic, 10-story former YMCA building in downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

Europe

Across the pond in Europe, one of the most anticipated openings of the year is Raffles London at The OWO. Located at the historic Old War Office—the Whitehall building inhabited by Britain’s most famous statesmen and spies, from Winston Churchill to Ian Fleming—the hotel is in the final touches of a monumental transformation to create 120 rooms and suites, 85 unique branded residences, and 11 destination restaurants and bars. Meanwhile, in northwest England, Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village will open in Liverpool.

Upcoming openings across Europe include Sofitel Barcelona Skipper, Mercure Amsterdam North, ibis Styles St. Margrethen Switzerland, Mercure Hotel President in Lecce, Italy, and MGallery Cagliari Palazzo Tirso, Italy, among others. In 2022, Accor will welcome new additions to Paris, including MGallery Issy-les-Moulineaux Domaine de la Reine Margot and greet Paris Vincennes.

Further, Accor expects to open its first property in Denmark—ibis Styles Orestad Denmark, on the edge of Copenhagen.

Middle East

Accor has been selected as the official provider of accommodation for visitors of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, providing team members to manage and operate more than 60,000 rooms in apartments and villas across the Gulf Arab state. The group will broaden its Rixos portfolio in Qatar and in the region overall with the upcoming Rixos Doha Qetaifan, Rixos Obhur Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and Rixos Jewel of the Creek in Dubai. Accor will also introduce many stunning new properties throughout the region including the new Raffles Doha and sister hotel Fairmont Doha, Banyan Tree AlUla in the Asher Valley of Saudi Arabia, and Fairmont La Marina Rabat-Salé.

Russia

Another noteworthy market for Accor in 2022 is Russia. The group is adding to its portfolio across the country with a diverse range of destinations, including Novotel Moscow ComCity, ibis Styles Kogalym Russia, and Mövenpick Resort and Spa Anapa Miracleon.

Asia

Accor anticipates the first Mondrian in China, Hong Kong Kowloon, a 324-room property with harbor views, and TRIBE Phnom Penh Post Office Square, which will bring bold design to Cambodia’s hotel scene.

“Accor’s development pipeline is very robust and we are delighted to bring so many projects to life in 2022,” said Agnès Roquefort, global chief development officer, Accor. “Our hoteliers all over the world are eager to welcome guests to their favorite destinations, as well as introduce them to new places, in a much bigger way than we’ve done over the past couple of years.”