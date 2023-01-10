As announced in July 2022, Accor’s new organization is now being implemented progressively throughout the first quarter of the year depending on local legislation, particularly regarding the obligations to consult staff representatives. The new structure will allow the group to accelerate growth and address market developments, deliver levels of service for all its stakeholders, facilitate accurate and effective fulfillment of guest needs and expectations, and provide clarity and performance to its partners.

Under the leadership of Sébastien Bazin, group chairman and CEO, and Jean-Jacques Morin, group deputy CEO, as of January 1, 2023, Accor’s operations are now relying on two dedicated divisions: a Premium, Midscale & Economy division and a Luxury & Lifestyle division, both supported by a Group Management Board and a Global Shared Platform delivering expertise and services to both divisions including Digital, Technology, and Procurement.

The Premium, Midscale & Economy division brings together brands from the group’s premium, midscale, and economy segments and will be structured around four regions.

Executive Committee under the leadership of Jean-Jacques Morin:

Thomas Dubaere, CEO Americas

Patrick Mendes, CEO Europe & North Africa

Duncan O’Rourke, CEO Middle East, Africa, Turkey & Asia Pacific

Gary Rosen, CEO Greater China

Besma Boumaza, General Counsel

Fabrice Carre, Chief Strategy Officer

Steven Daines, Chief Talent and Culture Officer

Karelle Lamouche, Chief Commercial Officer

Patrick Laurent, Chief Financial Officer

Camil Yazbeck, Chief Development Officer

The Luxury & Lifestyle division is structured around four brand collections, with Raffles & Orient Express, Fairmont, Sofitel MGallery & Emblems, and Ennismore.

Executive Committee under the leadership of Sébastien Bazin as CEO:

Omer Acar, CEO Raffles & Orient Express (starting March 1, 2023)

Maud Bailly, CEO Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems

Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO Ennismore

Mark Willis, CEO Fairmont

Gary Rosen, CEO Greater China

Kamal Rhazali, Secretary General and General Counsel (starting February 1, 2023)

Agnès Roquefort, Chief Development Officer

Johny Zakhem, Chief Financial Officer

To leverage the new organization of Accor’s operational structure, a Group Management Board chaired by Sébastien Bazin was set up. This body allows for consistency and alignment between the two divisions, in terms of both the strategic priorities and performance levels.

The Group Management Board is composed as follows:

Besma Boumaza, Group General Counsel and Board of Directors’ Secretary

Steven Daines, Chief Talent and Culture Officer

Jean-Jacques Morin, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer

Brune Poirson, Chief Sustainability Officer

Kamal Rhazali, Secretary General and General Counsel, Luxury Lifestyle

Floor Bleeker, Chief Technology Officer

Alix Boulnois, Chief Digital Officer

Caroline Tissot, Chief Procurement Officer

The creation of these two operational divisions with identified expertise, ambitions, and objectives will enable Accor to leverage its portfolio of brands and leadership across most markets and development momentum.