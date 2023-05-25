5 Ways to Boost Employee Retention in 2023

The hotel industry remains persistently understaffed as hoteliers have been unable to attract and retain talent. A staggering 87 percent of hotels across the United States are facing a shortage of personnel, with 36 percent of the respondents describing the situation as severe, according to a recent study conducted by the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Simply put, hoteliers have been unable to retain their employees.

With the average cost to recruit and train a new employee approaching $10,000—and with millions of new hires every year, the hotel industry is spending billions of dollars to recruit and train new employees.

To combat the staffing crisis and keep turnover costs down, hotels should consider incorporating innovative approaches to keep their employees satisfied and fulfilled, which includes leveraging technology as a key component in this process. Hotels can benefit from implementing technology to streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and enable staff to focus on delivering exceptional service to guests. This can ultimately decrease burnout and increase staff happiness and fulfillment, saving the hotel thousands of recruitment dollars and staff hours along the way.