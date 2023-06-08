Figure3 Names Shannon Kim Vice President, Hospitality

TORONTO—Figure3 announced the appointment of Shannon Kim as vice president, hospitality. With over 26 years of experience working for Fortune 500 companies, resorts, and hospitality brands globally, Kim brings experience and creativity to the firm. Known for blending aesthetics, functionality, and emotional resonance in her designs, Kim’s influence can be seen in her work. She is an active contributor to global hospitality events.

“We are honored to welcome Shannon Kim to the Figure3 team”, says Suzanne Wilkinson, principal, Figure3. “Hospitality design continues to impact space across all of our sectors, and with the tremendous growth we’re experiencing, we are thrilled to have her strong leadership and expertise to help guide our strategy.”

“I am thrilled to join Figure3 and embark on this exciting journey,” says Shannon Kim. “Together, we will push the boundaries of design, redefine luxury, and create unforgettable experiences for guests around the world. I am honored to be part of a team that shares my passion and dedication to excellence.