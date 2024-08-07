PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality announced Christopher Tatum as the new divisional president of its Full Service division. Tatum will be a member of the company’s executive leadership team and report directly to CEO Craig S. Smith.

As President – Full Service, Tatum will provide oversight and leadership for the Aimbridge Full Service division portfolio, which includes Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Luxury, and Resort properties in destinations in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

“Chris is a proven operational leader who has committed his career to refining and elevating guest experiences across the United States and around the world,” Smith said. “As we strengthen our portfolio with an emphasis on performance and growth, Chris brings the right mix of expertise and passion to drive results within our Full Service division, forge relationships with owners, and instill his service-driven mindset into our general managers and property teams.”

Tatum’s industry experience spans four decades, most of which was spent at Marriott International. During that time, he gained luxury experience in Hawaii, Boston, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and beyond. After departing from Marriott after 37 years, Tatum served as the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, responsible for managing the marketing and destination management, as well as crafting multi-year strategies to promote the Hawaii brand worldwide while preserving the culture, community, and environment. Most recently, Tatum managed a portfolio of hotels at Davidson Hospitality, serving a role in elevating the performance of those properties.

“Third-party hotel management is changing the hospitality industry and Aimbridge is at the forefront of driving change and a renewed guest experience through a commitment to operational excellence,” Tatum said. “Together with the rest of the Aimbridge leadership team, we will continue to lead the industry through innovative strategies and guest-focused initiatives that generate success for owners and partners.”

Tatum has joined several executive-level hires at Aimbridge Hospitality in recent months.