This Week’s Comings & Goings

Aimbridge Hospitality announced Christopher Tatum as the new divisional president of its Full Service division. Read more about the appointment here.

Marriott International announced Sam Basu as area general manager of Puerto Rico, and concurrently to general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan. Basu will oversee Marriott’s portfolio on the island.

Kimpton Sawyer Hotel announced the appointment of Sam Shafer as executive chef of Revival at the Sawyer, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and bar. Shafer previously served as banquet manager for the Sawyer.

Newport Harbor Island Resort announced the appointment of Jaysen Elrod as executive chef. In his new role, Elrod has overseen the re-conceptualization of the on-site dining outlets and will manage culinary operations for the resort.

Advertisement

Hotel Haya announced the appointment of Kal Harris as director of food and beverage. With over a decade of experience, Harris will bring a new perspective the the property’s food and beverage outlets.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver’s onsite restaurant Panzano recently appointed Kevin Denman as general manager to lead the restaurant’s food and beverage operations. In his new role, he will bring new programming and creative activities.

Wildwood Still, the rooftop bar and restaurant for Moxy Asheville, appointed Austin Tisdale as executive chef and Christina Baer as food and beverage director. The two leaders will assist in prepping the property to open later this summer.

Springboard Hospitality announced the promotion of four team members to general manager positions for its West Hollywood properties: Chance Reno at Hotel Ziggy, Desiree Gardea at Chamberlain West Hollywood, Karla Roque at Le Parc at Melrose, and Tim Erkelens-Probst at Montrose at Beverly Hills.

InterContinental Cleveland hired two new professionals to its culinary team. Omar Jones is Cluster executive chef and Thomas Francescangeli is executive pastry chef. The two will work on culinary operations for the property.