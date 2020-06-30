FTC Clears Caesars and Eldorado Merger

LAS VEGAS — Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced on June 26 that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accepted a proposed consent order, which concludes the FTC’s Hart-Scott-Rodino review of Caesars’ pending merger with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. The FTC’s acceptance of the consent order satisfies all required antitrust clearances for the merger.

The completion of the merger remains subject to the satisfaction of other closing conditions, including receipt of all consents and approvals from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada Gaming Commission, New Jersey Casino Control Commission, Indiana Gaming Commission, and Indiana Horse Racing Commission.

“We are pleased that the FTC’s approval of our planned merger with Eldorado paves the way for securing the remaining consents and approvals from regulators in Indiana, Nevada, and New Jersey. All of us at Caesars are committed to completing the merger, which is expected to create the largest U.S. gaming company,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.

A year ago, Eldorado Resorts and Caesars announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine the two companies’ national operating platforms, brands, and strategic industry alliances. The combined company would encompass 60 owned, operated, and managed casino–resorts across 16 states.

