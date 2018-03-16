Marriott Winston-Salem Undergoes Capital Improvements

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–Marriott Winston-Salem, the largest full-service hotel in the city’s downtown, is investing millions to enhance the guest experience at the 319-room Twin City Quarter property. The guestroom enhancements are expected to be completed in July, with the lobby and common areas slated for a September reveal.

“This project reflects our commitment to continuously improving the guest experience at our hotel and in downtown Winston-Salem,” Kevin Robert, Marriott Winston-Salem’s area general manager, says. “Whether entering through the climate-controlled walkway connecting us to the newly reinvented Benton Convention Center or through our main entrance, visitors and guests will be impressed with the changes they see.”

A newly designed great room and lobby area will provide a bold entrance to the Marriott Winston-Salem, with leather, bronze and wood accents, comfortable seating areas for social interaction, and functional workstations for business travelers. The hotel will also have a newly-redesigned restaurant with an expanded private dining room, prepared under the culinary direction of award-winning Chef Richard Miller, as well as the all-new M Club Lounge, an F&B space where guests can work, recharge, connect, and relax. The wide-ranging capital improvement project also includes upgraded WiFi for better connectivity throughout the hotel; a new HVAC system; and an expanded fitness club with natural lighting and an outdoor patio.

Additionally, all 315 guestrooms will receive new wood flooring, 55-inch mounted TVs, contemporary furnishings, Serta Perfect Sleeper mattresses, sliding barn doors for bathrooms, and walk-in tiled showers. The rooms will be dressed in a new palette of warm earth tones inspired by the surrounding mountain region.

Located in the heart of Winston-Salem’s downtown district, Marriott Winston-Salem offers more than 14,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, a complement to the 105,000-square-foot Benton Convention Center which recently completed a $20 million reinvention, and is within walking distance to galleries, shops, museums, and more.