Sandpiper Hospitality Manages ECHO Suites Spartanburg

RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper Hospitality has been named manager of the ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Spartanburg in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Opened earlier this month, the hotel is the first property open in the ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham brand.

Each of the 124 suites in the newly constructed hotel includes a kitchenette with two stovetop burners, a full refrigerator, and a microwave. The rooms also offer smart HDTVs, WiFi, and a bathroom with a combination bathtub and shower.

The hotel is located across from the Westgate Mall and is close to the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College and downtown Spartanburg, which offers a variety of shopping and dining. Amenities at the dog-friendly hotel include a gym, 24/7 guest laundry, and EV charging stations.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Wyndham and honored to be managing the first property to open in with this fabulous new brand,” said Sandpiper Hospitality President and CEO Jim Darter. “This property was thoughtfully designed to cater to guests looking to stay on a budget long-term, including traveling nurses, families, digital nomads, and more.”

Sandpiper Hospitality is approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended-stay brands and now manages over 10 different brands in its portfolio.

Sandpiper Hospitality added 15 new properties to its management portfolio in the past 12 months, including the Courtyard by Marriott Fort Collins in Colorado; a new 140-room Extended Stay America in Sparks, Nevada; a new Candlewood Suites in Atlanta-Smyrna, Georgia; as well as hotels in San Francisco, Anaheim, and Washington D.C.