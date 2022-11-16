Naples Hotel Group has acquired two management contracts in Tampa. The hotels are the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tampa East – Ybor City and Holiday Inn Express & Suites St. Petersburg North (I-275). Naples Hotel Group has a growing presence in Tampa, with seven properties in the greater Tampa area and a total portfolio of 20 hotels. Naples Hotel Group located its operations team in Tampa in 2019 to attract talent and have a presence in managing different hotels.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tampa East – Ybor City is located in Tampa’s Ybor neighborhood. It’s near downtown attractions such as Amalie Arena, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, and the Port of Tampa. The hotel has 100 guestrooms and suites. It offers an outdoor heated pool, daily breakfast, a fitness center, and 1,400 square feet of meeting space.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites St. Petersburg North (I-275) has 76 guestrooms and suites. There are nearby attractions within a five-mile radius including Tropicana Field, Mahaffey Theater, St. Pete Pier, Sunken Gardens, and Salvador Dali Museum. The hotel also has an outdoor heated pool, daily breakfast, a fitness center, and 1,110 square feet of meeting space.