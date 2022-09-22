WorldHotels Collection Adds Properties in Europe and North America

PHOENIX, Arizona—WorldHotels Collection announced the expansion of its hotel offerings across Europe and North America. The addition of these properties is part of the brand’s larger effort to expand its footprint across the globe.

“The WorldHotels portfolio is going from strength to strength as we expand our footprint in premier destinations across the globe,” said Ron Pohl, president of international operations and president of WorldHotels, BWH Hotel Group. “International travel is rebounding in the wake of the pandemic, and we know that global travel will play an instrumental role in our industry’s recovery. At WorldHotels we are proud to offer both developers and travelers a variety of hotel options around the world.”

Select hotels joining the portfolio include:

Modern Times Hotel, WorldHotels Elite Collection (Vevey, Switzerland)

The STRAT Hotel Casino, WorldHotels Elite Collection (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, WorldHotels Elite Collection (Reno, Nevada)

The Crown London, WorldHotels Distinctive Collection (London, England)

Hotel Mulino di Firenze, WorldHotels Crafted Collection (Florence, Italy)

With these new hotels onboarded, WorldHotels has now added over 20 hotels to its portfolio in Europe, Asia, and North America in the last year with an additional 12 set to open before the end of the year. With a portfolio of hotels across the globe, WorldHotels is positioned for continued growth.