WorldHotels Collection Expands Offerings With 13 New Properties

PHOENIX, Arizona—WorldHotels Collection announced the expansion of its hotel offerings in North America, South America, and Europe with 13 new properties. The recent additions to the portfolio include the launch of the WorldHotels brand in Canada, the introduction of Crafted in Germany, and a new resort in Brazil.

“I am thrilled to announce the continued expansion of the growing WorldHotels brand,” said Ron Pohl, president of international operations and president of WorldHotels, BWH Hotel Group. “The opportunities for our global brand are endless as international travel continues its resurgence—we are being thoughtful and considered in how we grow the brand, welcoming only the most unique and special hotels into our portfolio. I am proud to see our offerings for travelers expand around the world.”

The latest additions to the portfolio include:

b’Mine Hotel, Frankfurt, Crafted Collection: The first Crafted hotel in Germany, this 12-story hotel in the Gateway Gardens at Frankfurt’s international airport offers 241 rooms, 12 function rooms, and a meeting area. The hotel has rooms with CarLifts, which allow guests to park their cars directly outside their rooms whether on the first floor or the top floor of the hotel.

The Collector Hotel, The Netherlands, Crafted Collection: This lifestyle boutique hotel is located in The Hague on the Haagsche Bluf and has a collective design approach.

The Majestic Ponta Negra Beach Hotel, Brazil, Elite Collection: The second WorldHotels property in Brazil, this hotel combines the history of the city of Natal with current style and service. Amenities include a swimming pool, gym, game room lobby bar, and an onsite store for guests.

The Inn at Mendenhall, Pennsylvania, United States, Crafted Collection: This inn located in Chester County, Pennsylvania, has a history of serving food and refreshments, from cocktails to menu selections inspired by Country French and New American cuisines.

Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke, British Columbia, Luxury Collection: This full-service resort in Sooke offers two onsite dining experiences and a seasonal cafe, an athletic club, a wellness spa, an indoor pool and hot tub, licensed fire tables, an indoor and outdoor meeting facilities with catering services.

Prestige Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm, British Columbia, Luxury Collection: The Prestige Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm is located near shopping and dining offerings. The resort has 120 guestrooms; two dining options; meeting and convention space; and amenities such as an indoor and outdoor pool, outdoor hot tub, spa and salon, arcade, and athletic club.

Prestige Treasure Cove Resort Prince George, British Columbia, Elite Collection: The Prestige Treasure Cove Resort Prince George offers several onsite restaurants, a casino, a billiards room, a swimming pool, a waterslide, and a hot tub. Business travelers can use the business center, fitness area, and meeting spaces.

Prestige Lakeside Resort Nelson, British Columbia, Elite Collection: The Prestige Lakeside Resort Nelson has onsite dining options including a restaurant and lounge as well as a café. The resort also has amenities including an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, meeting and event space, and services at the Waters Spa, along with a marina and water activities near the hotel.

Prestige Beach House Kelowna, British Columbia, Crafted Collection: Situated across from Kelowna's Hot Sands Beach and just two blocks from the main downtown hub, the Prestige Beach House Kelowna is for both leisure and business needs, including a swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, restaurant, and several meeting spaces.

Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort, British Columbia, Crafted Collection: The Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort has amenities including an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness room, restaurant, lounge, and meeting and banquet facilities.

Prestige Cranbrook Rocky Mountain Resort, British Columbia, Crafted Collection: This Crafted hotel has two restaurants, as well as an onsite salon, spa, indoor swimming pool, hot tub, and athletic center, and meeting and event space to accommodate up to 500 people.

Prestige Kamloops Hotel, British Columbia, Crafted Collection: This renovated hotel has access to attractions and amenities within the city. Hotel amenities include a swimming pool, waterslide, hot tub, fitness center, meeting space, and restaurant.

Prestige Mountain Resort Rossland, British Columbia, Crafted Collection: The Prestige Mountain Resort Rossland offers a hot tub, an arcade, and a restaurant and lounge, which includes a patio. The resort also offers meeting spaces and secure bike and ski storage lockers.

With these new hotels onboarded, WorldHotels has now added close to 30 hotels to its portfolio in Europe, Asia, and the Americas in the last year. With a portfolio of hotels across the globe, WorldHotels is positioned for continued growth.