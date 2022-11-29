Kamla Hotels Opens SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California

DOWNEY, California — Kamla Hotels announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California is now open. The 140-suite hotel is nearby Southern California attractions and locations, including beaches, Disney Theme Parks, and medical centers. Located 18 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, the four-story hotel is also nearby the Stonewood Shopping Center; the Downey Civic Center, Downey Theatre; and shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“We are thrilled to debut the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey and we are proud to be a part of this thriving community,” said Yuni Hunter, general manager, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Los Angeles Downey. “The attributes of this property will enable us to offer guests a unique experience in both amenities and service. Whether traveling to Downey for leisure or business or hosting an event in our beautiful event space, we look forward to catering to all of our guests’ needs.”

For business and leisure travelers alike, the hotel offers space with large suites. Separate living, working, and sleeping spaces provide guests with flexibility and functionality. The hotel offers beds, linens, and pillows for sleep. Each suite also has a West Elm trundle bed, microwave, mini-fridge, coffeemaker, WiFi, television, and workspaces.

Additional amenities at the all-suite hotel include an outdoor swimming pool and pool deck on the second floor, a fitness center, breakfast, a full-service bar, a 24-hour market offering snacks and sundries, a boardroom, and over 2,800 square feet of event space capable of hosting a corporate meeting, a family reunion, or event.