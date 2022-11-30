Hotel Warner Selects Gulph Creek Hotels as Property Manager

WAYNE, Pennsylvania—Gulph Creek Hotels announced that the company has been selected to manage Hotel Warner in downtown West Chester, Pennsylvania, located at the corner of High and Chestnut Streets. Management of the Hotel Warner represents an expansion of Gulph Creek Hotels’ independent boutique portfolio, along with the recent additions of the Mariner Inn and Spray Beach Hotel on the New Jersey shore and the WannaB Inn in Manasota Key, Florida.

“Hotel Warner is unique to Chester County and an important component of the vibrant West Chester downtown”, said Gulph Creek Principal Derek Sylvester. “It will allow us to showcase our guest-centric values, as well as our skill set in sales, revenue management, and operations.”

The Hotel Warner, a Historic Hotels of America member, opened in 1930 as the Warner Theatre. The history of the Warner Theatre and its art-deco style is seen through photographs in the lobby and throughout the corridors of the hotel. West Chester has more than 60 restaurants, several boutiques, and small markets within walking distance of the hotel. Other nearby attractions include Longwood Gardens, King of Prussia Mall, and Valley Forge National Park. The property’s amenities include a bar, indoor heated pool, fitness center, outdoor patio and firepit, and business center.