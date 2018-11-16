W Hotels Makes Music With Perfume Genius To Benefit Immigration Equality

NEW YORK – W Hotels Worldwide has announced the second phase of the brand’s newest music initiative, W Records, with the addition of Matador recording artist, Perfume Genius, to the project. W Records launched last month with artist Amber Mark and has already released two exclusive tracks plus a music video with the rising star. W Records will be launching another two exclusive tracks starting with “Alan (Rework)” from Perfume Genius. W Records will release a second exclusive track from Perfume Genius next week.

W Records is once again reaching beyond the music to support a cause that both the W brand and artist hold dear. All W Hotels proceeds from the streaming of Perfume Genius’ exclusive tracks with W Records will benefit Immigration Equality, an LGBTQ immigrant rights organization. Immigration Equality was hand-picked by Perfume Genius as his charity of choice. The organization represents and advocates for people from around the world fleeing violence, abuse, and persecution because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status.

“Immigration Equality is doing important work providing free legal services for LGBTQ and HIV-positive individuals that are seeking asylum in the U.S.—it’s a hugely important cause to me, especially now,” said Perfume Genius. “Like many generations before us, we still have many challenges facing us here in America, but also around the world. In over 80 countries being LGBTQ is still criminalized. It is vital that we as a nation and as a global community continue to fiercely support those that keep us moving forward. Everyone deserves a chance to be safe and free, it is a human right.”

Marriott International officially partnered with Immigration Equality in January 2018 to fund and support the “LGBTQH Asylum Program” which provides expert legal representation for vulnerable individuals seeking asylum in the United States who have fled their home country for fear of persecution due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. Marriott International supports Immigration Equality as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility platform, Serve 360.

“Working with Perfume Genius and Immigration Equality is an incredible opportunity to unite our passions for music and LGBTQ+ equality around the world,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “Since the brand’s inception we have been pushing the conversation around equality, visibility, and inclusion. From our global Pride celebrations to our QUEER ME OUT speaking panels and LGBTQ+ guides for worldwide destinations we love, we are proud to be continuing the conversation, which is far from over. It’s a true honor to be able to continue that work through our newest endeavor in the music space, W Records.”

Both Perfume Genius tracks were recorded at the W Sound Suite at W Seattle—Perfume Genius’ (Mike Hadreas’) hometown. Additional tracking took place at the Robert Lang Studio in Shoreline, Washington, where Nirvana made their last record. For “Alan (Rework),” Hadreas brought in an all-female string section.