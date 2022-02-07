voco The Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri, Opens

IHG Hotel & Resorts announced the opening of voco The Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri, the brand’s fourth location in the Americas and first in the Midwest region. Inside a Columbia landmark building credited as the first skyscraper between Kansas City and St. Louis, the updated property offers character and history.

Updated spaces include guestrooms and the onsite restaurant, Glenn’s Café. Key elements of the original architecture, including the original stone floors and chandeliers, remain.

The property has 62 guestrooms rooms including sustainable bed linens, minibars, workspaces, and Apotheke bath amenities. There are multiple room types, including the Garden Suites, with private balconies.

“For decades, The Tiger Hotel has been a landmark in Columbia and an example of true Missouri hospitality. We are proud to continue that legacy elevated by the incredible quality and hosted service of voco hotels under the trusted care of IHG Hotels & Resorts,” said Glyn Laverick, owner, voco The Tiger Hotel. “The expressive design and premium touches paired with the unstuffy, laid-back voco brand spirit create a unique experience entirely new to the market, but with all the familiarity returning guests have come to appreciate from our hotel.”

On-site coffee shop, Love Coffee, is a local non-profit whose mission is to provide job skills training and employment for individuals with disabilities and barriers to employment. voco The Tiger Hotel has amenities such as meeting and event spaces, including the Black & Gold Room and the Grand Ballroom, as well as a 24/7 fitness center. In addition to offerings and services, visitors have access to the area’s dining and nightlife.

“As a premium boutique hotel, the marriage of the voco brand and The Tiger Hotel was an obvious alliance and one that proudly cements the brand’s presence in the Midwest,” says Gina LaBarre, regional vice president, Americas upscale brand growth/voco Americas. “We are confident that voco The Tiger Hotel will deliver an upscale, dazzling experience mirroring the culture and vibrancy of the surrounding city.”

Located in downtown Columbia, the property is near boutiques, local businesses, and cafés. Guests can use the MKT Trail, built on the old railbed of the MKT railroad for jogging or cycling, or one of the seven state parks located within a 15-minute drive. The hotel is located near the University of Missouri campus.

As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, voco The Tiger Hotel is part of IHG Rewards. voco The Tiger Hotel is the fourth location under the brand to open in the Americas in 2021, along with openings in New York and New Orleans. Other voco properties will debut this year in Chicago and Olympia, Washington.