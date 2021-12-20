IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens voco Times Square South

NEW YORK—IHG Hotel & Resorts and Ascott Residence Trust announce the opening of voco Times Square South. As New York City reawakens and Broadway returns, voco Times Square South is ready to welcome guests for a stay in the heart of the Big Apple. The property is central to Midtown Manhattan’s attractions and is designed to be a space for guests to indulge or unwind.

The hotel captures voco’s commitment to hosted service with an informal experience complete with personal touches throughout, including a welcome treat from New York chocolatier Xocolatti. Each guest will experience voco’s ‘Come on in’ welcome from a team of dedicated voco hosts, who serve as local city experts to ensure that each guest’s stay is their own. Designed by Blackney Hayes Architects, the property’s interiors reflect voco’s design style incorporating natural finishes, bold accents, and warm colors that create a space that is elegant and comfortable. The 224 modern guestrooms have plush duvets and linens, blackout curtains, Apotheke plant-based bath amenities, and complimentary WiFi.

Nicole Hendrix, general manager, voco Times Square South, said, “Now more than ever, we recognize how special a trip to New York City is for so many—and we deliver a trusted yet differentiated experience to meet the expectations and needs of travelers. I’m incredibly proud of the elevated customer experience we offer our guests at voco. We aim to be a comforting, friendly face for guests and are delighted to play a part in helping visitors experience quintessential New York City.”

Advertisement

Guests can escape the bustle of Midtown Manhattan at the quiet greenhouse and outdoor terrace, which feature a mural by Manhattan-based mural and studio artist Tony “Rubin” Sjöman. The space provides a welcoming respite that is relaxing and rejuvenating.

Gina LaBarre, regional vice president, voco hotels, added, “We saw an opportunity to capture the best of both worlds when it comes to a Manhattan hotel—premium, yet approachable—and are incredibly proud to officially open our newest New York City property in under a year from signing this deal with the hotel owner. As we see travel returning both for business and leisure, Times Square South is a prime location and opportunity to share the relaxed, charming voco experience, while still delivering excellent, hosted service.”

Providing access to what Manhattan has to offer, voco Times Square South is located between Hell’s Kitchen and the Garment District neighborhoods. The Midtown South location is within walking distance to Times Square, the Theater District, Madison Square Garden, Hudson Yards, the High Line, the Vessel, and Penn Station. For some retail therapy, guests can head two blocks to the Macy’s Herald Square.

voco Times Square South is committed to treating the environment with the same care as they do their guests. The property reduces plastic use by providing filtered water in glass bottles, large-size bath products, and biodegradable drinkware. The duvet filling is made from 100 percent recycled materials, and aerated showerheads in every guest bathroom reduce water consumption.

As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, voco Times Square South is part of one of the largest guest loyalty programs in the hotel industry, IHG Rewards. Backed by a guarantee of quality, consistency, and safety for all guest preferences and needs, voco Times Square South is the third location under the brand to open in the Americas and the second in New York City, joining voco the Franklin New York. Other voco properties now open or coming soon are located in St. Augustine, Chicago, New Orleans, and Olympia, Washington.