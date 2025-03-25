Creating Meaningful Moments

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Neha Jadhav

Growing up, my parents were in the hospitality industry, and watching them welcome guests to their hotel inspired me to do the same. I quickly realized that being in the industry gave me opportunities every day to create meaningful experiences for others. I found it very fulfilling to be able to facilitate a moment that left a lasting impact on our guests. I believe that it is a privilege to be in the hospitality industry and serve others. And being able to offer a warm welcome after a long journey, a space for family celebrations, or even just a small personal touch that makes a guest feel valued is what continues to inspire me every single day.

Hospitality is about more than just providing a service; it is about understanding people’s needs, anticipating their expectations, and exceeding them in ways that make them feel valued. The ability to create these experiences, to be a part of someone’s memories, and to foster an environment of comfort and care is what drew me to this industry.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

Some of my most influential mentors have been my parents. My parents’ unwavering dedication, strong work ethic, and perseverance have shaped my approach to both life and career. They taught me the importance of integrity, resilience, and the value of challenging work. One of the most valuable lessons they instilled in me is never being afraid to take risks. They showed me that stepping outside of my comfort zone and embracing challenges is essential for growth and success.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I am optimistic about the future of hospitality when it comes to diversity and inclusion. I grew up experiencing different cultures and learned many things from the diverse perspectives of my family. This experience instilled in me the value of creating environments where people from all backgrounds feel welcomed and respected.

Hospitality is about fostering meaningful connections, and embracing diversity only enriches those experiences. Hiring should be driven by the candidates with the best qualifications, regardless of their gender, ethnicity, or cultural background. As the industry continues to evolve, I believe there will be greater emphasis on not only hiring diverse talent but also ensuring that individuals from all walks of life have opportunities to grow and lead. By promoting inclusivity, hospitality businesses can create spaces that reflect the diverse world in which we live, ultimately enhancing guest experiences. While progress has been made, there is still work to be done in breaking down barriers and ensuring equal opportunities. But I am confident that with continued focus and commitment, the future of hospitality will be one where everyone feels valued, both as guests and as professionals within the industry.

Guests come to us from all walks of life and with diverse cultural backgrounds. To serve all of our guests better, having diverse employees on the staff allows us to raise the level of guest experience and increase guest satisfaction.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

The lodging industry is making progress in getting women into leadership positions, but there is still room for growth. The industry recognizes the importance of diverse leadership, which brings fresh perspectives and strengthens company culture and guest experiences. A program like Wyndham’s Women Own The Room is a great example of how the industry is actively supporting women entrepreneurs and leaders. These initiatives provide resources, mentorship, and opportunities to help women succeed in owning and operating hotels, breaking down barriers that have historically limited their growth.

While progress is evident, more efforts are needed to ensure women have equal access to leadership roles at all levels. Encouraging mentorship, creating leadership development programs, and fostering inclusive environments are key to building a more balanced and diverse industry. With continued focus and support, I believe more women will rise to leadership positions, shaping the future of hospitality.