Pridwin Hotel and Cottages to Reopen Following Renovation

NEW YORK—The newly restored Pridwin Hotel and Cottages will reopen for stays this summer after having closed its doors in November 2019. The Shelter Island, New York, property will debut with a new look after an extensive two-year renovation.

Reopening under the ownership of a new collaboration between Cape Resorts and the Petry family which has owned and operated the resort since 1961, the Pridwin has officially opened its first set of reservation dates beginning in August with earlier summer dates opening over the next few weeks.

On more than seven acres of Shelter Island’s Crescent Beach overlooking the Shelter Island Sound, the 49-room resort features several amenities and facilities, including 16 cottages, private beach and pool services, a variety of watersports, a full-service spa, a 100-seat restaurant, bicycles for touring nearby shops and attractions, and a shuttle service to and from Cape Resorts’ Sag Harbor property, Baron’s Cove.

Under the direction of Cape Resorts’ head of design, Colleen Bashaw, Pridwin’s new design welcomes guests with a casual and classic aesthetic featuring furniture with a nod to the resort’s past, like wicker.

The Pridwin offers opportunities for several seasonal activities throughout the year. In addition to the new design, the Pridwin will open with a variety of seasonal programming including campfire singalongs, croquet, evening storytime for children, dive-in movies, yoga, art classes, local farm experiences, tours with Sylvester Manor Farm, Mashomack Preserve picnic hikes, and more.

“With a timeless look and emphasis on comfort and the joy of simple pleasures, the Pridwin offers guests and families a fun, cheery escape from daily life,” said Curtis Bashaw, managing partner of Cape Resorts. “Our hope is for future generations of travelers to continue to enjoy the newly restored resort the way it has been cherished since it first opened almost 100 years ago.”

The Pridwin has been providing hospitality since it opened its doors to guests in 1927. In 1961, the resort was purchased by the partnership of three families, including the Petry family which has operated the hotel for the past several decades. In 2021, the Petry family partnered with Cape Resorts to renovate and operate the hotel.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming friends, family, and guests, both former and new, back to the Pridwin to create new memories during this new chapter for the resort,” said Glenn Petry. “We’re excited to open the Pridwin’s doors and share the classic East End enjoyment this resort offers once again.”

The Pridwin is Cape Resorts’ second property located on the East End and joins its portfolio of Northeast resorts which include Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, New York, and a collection of hotels in Cape May, New Jersey, including Congress Hall and Virginia hotels, the Beach Shack, and the 62-acre Beach Plum Farm & Cottages.

Financial and construction partners for this Shelter Island project include Fort Amsterdam Capital, Tilden Park Capital Management, Estreich & Company, RLW4 Builders, and Stokes Architecture + Design.