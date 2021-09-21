Vision Hospitality Group Launches Humanist Hospitality

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group, a hotel investment and development company, announced the launch of their operations and management division, Humanist Hospitality.

The operations and management division provides hotel, restaurant, and bar management; human resources; sales and marketing; and revenue management services all centered around people with an emphasis on fostering meaningful human interactions.

“We are thrilled to officially introduce Humanist Hospitality as we approach our 25th anniversary,” says Mitch Patel, president and CEO of Vision Hospitality Group. “Humanist is a new chapter in Vision Hospitality Group’s story, fostering an inclusive environment with an emphasis on people and the new golden rule—treat others the way they want to be treated.”

Advertisement

Humanist Hospitality manages and operates all 44 of the hotel and restaurant brands within Vision Hospitality Group’s portfolio, including a mix of lifestyle, soft branded, premium select, and full-service hotels affiliated with Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG.

“We are looking forward to adding to Humanist Hospitality’s portfolio and expanding our national presence,” explains David Martin, chief operating officer of Humanist Hospitality. “Our pipeline currently includes opportunities to manage and operate hotels, restaurants, and bars on behalf of third-party owners in addition to Vision Hospitality Group’s growing portfolio.”

People and community are values for the management branch, prioritizing local hires, supporting and promoting local businesses, giving back to charitable organizations, and reducing the overall environmental impact of its brands.

“We understand that providing great service for both our clients and guests starts at the core—with our people, who we refer to as our partners,” continued Martin. “Culture is the center of everything we do and is the most important part of Humanist Hospitality, which is why we have developed ‘The True U’ program. It encompasses all areas related to our partners from rewards and recognition, training and development, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, and other innovative ways to help support the ‘True U’.”