Virgin Hotels to Open Three U.S. Properties in 2021

MIAMI — Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, has announced plans to open three locations this year. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will open this spring, followed by Virgin Hotels New Orleans this summer and Virgin Hotels New York City this fall. Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Miami are slated to open in 2022 and beyond, and additional hotel management signings are expected before year-end.

“As evidenced by our openings this year in these major cities, we are very optimistic about the return of travel despite the tremendous difficulties posed by Covid-19,” commented Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels. “We’re not only thinking of the out-of-towner but also focused on providing the unique Virgin Hotels experience to the communities we call home. By leveraging our exclusive Chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings, and entertainment, we’re able to ensure a delightful stay while keeping our travelers safe.”

This spring, the hotel group will welcome Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, to its portfolio. Formerly the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, the re-imagined lifestyle casino resort will feature innovative design and function with 1,504 Chambers, Grand Chamber Suites, and Penthouse Suites, which include the Virgin Hotels-patented bed and in-room technology. The property will also include a 60,000-square-foot casino; more than five acres of luxury poolside spaces and outdoor event venues amid a modern desert landscape; a portfolio of dining options; lounges and bars, including the flagship Commons Club; and more than 110,000 square feet of updated meeting, event, and convention spaces. The property is being developed by JC Hospitality, LLC.

This summer, the Warehouse District of New Orleans will become home to Virgin Hotels New Orleans. Located at 550 Baronne Street and near the Central Business District, the new-build hotel will include more than 230 Chambers, the brand’s Commons Club, a rooftop pool and lounge, a gym, and dedicated meeting and event spaces. Virgin Hotels will manage the hotel, which is designed by local New Orleans interior design firm Logan Killen Interiors, Mathes Brierre Architects, CallisonRTKL Architects, and Broadmoor Construction and developed by The Buccini/Pollin Group.

This fall, Virgin Hotels’ new flagship is set to open in New York’s NOMAD neighborhood at 1227 Broadway between 29th and 30th. Virgin Hotels New York City will include 463 Chambers and multiple concept suites, a roofscape pool, and numerous dining outlets, including Commons Club and a rooftop bar. The first and second floors will include retail and Virgin Hotels will populate the floors above. The building is designed by MARKZEFF Design and developed by the Lam Group.

Virgin Hotels Miami is slated to open in 2023 and will be a 40-story, new-build hotel with nearly 250 Chambers, a spa, over 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand’s Commons Club, a beer garden and live music venue, and Funny Library Coffee Shop. Virgin Hotels Miami, managed by Virgin Hotels, is being developed by Blue Jay Capital with BLUR Workshop as the architect.

Virgin Hotels’ development team continues to explore new opportunities in the United States and internationally for expansion, with forthcoming new development in Philadelphia, Glasgow, Cannes, and Ibiza.

