Hilton Will Grow Its Las Vegas Footprint to 11,000 Rooms By 2022

LAS VEGAS—Hilton is growing its Las Vegas footprint to have more than 30 hotels and over 11,000 rooms across 12 brands in the market by the end of 2021. On the heels of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton’s June opening, and weeks before the debut of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts at the integrated Resorts World Las Vegas complex, Hilton is making a return to this Las Vegas, bringing its luxury brands to the Strip.

“Hilton helped create the Las Vegas we know today—the entertainment capital of the world grew as we invested in unparalleled hotels, dining, entertainment, and design,” said Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta. “Now we are raising the bar again, offering brands for any style of travel with a renewed focus on premium and luxury hotels. Las Vegas has been an especially bright spot in our global growth strategy, and we are excited to open thousands of rooms there just as people begin traveling again.”

Hilton has committed to continue expanding its Las Vegas footprint with a pipeline of seven hotels and nearly 4,000 rooms across five brands, which will increase its footprint by more than 50 percent by 2023. This adds to the company’s development pipeline of more than 2,570 hotels around the world and 105 new hotels totaling more than 16,500 rooms opened Q1 2021, along with achieving strong net unit growth of 5.8 percent.

Advertisement

Hilton has a history in Las Vegas with the former Las Vegas Hilton, once the largest hotel in the world. The hotel made Hilton the first New York Stock Exchange-listed company to enter the domestic gaming business in 1970 and the first hospitality company to have “residency” for top entertainers. Hilton helped establish Las Vegas as a destination for leisure and business travel.

According to a recent survey by Hilton, nearly a quarter of U.S. travelers surveyed ranked Las Vegas at the top of their must-visit destinations. With diverse hotel accommodations, offerings, and amenities coupled with Hilton’s hospitality, the company’s growing Las Vegas properties serve many travelers for many trip occasions.

Through a partnership, the reconceptualized Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton offers a relaxed design and more than 1,500 chambers and suites, providing a distinctly home-away-from-home. The resort also features a spa, a pool complex with cabanas and daybeds, a beach club, live entertainment venues, a casino, and 110,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The property has 12 restaurants and bars including Chef Todd English’s Olives, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Nobu, and The Shag Room.

Additionally, through a partnership between Hilton and Genting Group, Resorts World Las Vegas is set to open on June 24 and marks the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton’s history. The $4.3 billion development integrates the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the United States, and a Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel, each offering its own dedicated entrance, lobby, and accommodations. In addition, Resorts World Las Vegas will be Hilton’s largest property globally, with 3,500 guestrooms and suites. With its opening, Conrad and LXR will join Waldorf Astoria in the market to make Las Vegas the only U.S. destination housing all three of Hilton’s luxury brands. The property is also conveniently near the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Guests staying at any of the three hotels can enjoy amenities across the Resorts World Las Vegas campus including more than 40 food and beverage outlets, seven pools, a casino floor, over 250,000 square feet of meeting space, and a 5,000-capacity theatre.

Other updates and recent additions to Hilton’s Las Vegas portfolio include: