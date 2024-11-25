Uniguest Hub Launches to Streamline Digital Communications

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Uniguest announced the introduction of Uniguest Hub, a platform designed to streamline digital communications. Uniguest Hub changes how communications teams manage and broadcast their content to drive audience engagement by offering a solution for digital signage, interactive TV, casting, room signage, and interactive wayfinding.

To meet the demand for delivering interactive and informative content, Uniguest Hub offers a suite of engagement technologies managed through a cloud-based CMS. This approach simplifies deployment and management. Uniguest Hub is broken down into modules to offer flexibility, including:

Digital Signage: Scalable digital signage that can be designed, scheduled, and displayed across multiple locations.

Interactive TV: A solution for creating an IPTV experience with brand consistency, personalization, and relevant promotions.

Casting: Share content from devices such as laptops, smartphones, or tablets to a connected display.

Wayfinding: A visitor experience with property maps and a directory of local attractions.

Room Signage: Meeting room signage tools that synchronize room displays with a central calendar.

Matt Goche, CEO, Uniguest, said, “We have always provided our customers with powerful, easy-to-use technology that enables engagement with their audience in whichever way is best for the individual. By consolidating digital signage, interactive TV, casting, room signage, and wayfinding into one user-friendly platform, Uniguest Hub encompasses this ethos, providing an intuitive platform with everything required to effectively engage audiences, enhance brand presence, and deliver a strong return on investment for end users and clients.

“For our resellers, this offers an opportunity to reinforce their traditional revenues with a regularized annual recurring revenue stream, strengthening their business and improving their ability to grow. I am also proud that our experience of working across multiple industries has led to the flexibility that Uniguest Hub offers; both the modularity of the technologies and the comprehensive feature set means we can support the needs of many different industries, from hospitality, corporate, and retail to education and healthcare.”