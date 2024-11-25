Uniguest Hub Launches to Streamline Digital Communications

By
LODGING Staff
-
TV

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Uniguest announced the introduction of Uniguest Hub, a platform designed to streamline digital communications. Uniguest Hub changes how communications teams manage and broadcast their content to drive audience engagement by offering a solution for digital signage, interactive TV, casting, room signage, and interactive wayfinding.

To meet the demand for delivering interactive and informative content, Uniguest Hub offers a suite of engagement technologies managed through a cloud-based CMS. This approach simplifies deployment and management. Uniguest Hub is broken down into modules to offer flexibility, including:

  • Digital Signage: Scalable digital signage that can be designed, scheduled, and displayed across multiple locations.
  • Interactive TV: A solution for creating an IPTV experience with brand consistency, personalization, and relevant promotions.
  • Casting: Share content from devices such as laptops, smartphones, or tablets to a connected display.
  • Wayfinding: A visitor experience with property maps and a directory of local attractions.
  • Room Signage: Meeting room signage tools that synchronize room displays with a central calendar.

Matt Goche, CEO, Uniguest, said, “We have always provided our customers with powerful, easy-to-use technology that enables engagement with their audience in whichever way is best for the individual. By consolidating digital signage, interactive TV, casting, room signage, and wayfinding into one user-friendly platform, Uniguest Hub encompasses this ethos, providing an intuitive platform with everything required to effectively engage audiences, enhance brand presence, and deliver a strong return on investment for end users and clients.

“For our resellers, this offers an opportunity to reinforce their traditional revenues with a regularized annual recurring revenue stream, strengthening their business and improving their ability to grow. I am also proud that our experience of working across multiple industries has led to the flexibility that Uniguest Hub offers; both the modularity of the technologies and the comprehensive feature set means we can support the needs of many different industries, from hospitality, corporate, and retail to education and healthcare.”

Advertisement
Previous articleWaste Not: AHLA Allied Member Winnow’s Value Proposition
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR