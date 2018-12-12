RICHMOND, Va.—According to Allianz Global Assistance’s 2018 Top Holiday Destinations Report, U.S. travel increased 15 percent this holiday season over last year. New York City and Cancun continue to reign as the most popular domestic and international destinations.

After reviewing travelers’ plans from December 19 to December 27, 2018, Allianz Global Assistance found that warmer-weather international getaways once again prevailed. Claiming the top five slots are: Cancun, Mexico; San Juan, Puerto Rico; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico; Nassau, Bahamas; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

As the only non-tropical destination to make the international top 10, London placed sixth, dropping from second last year, followed by Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; Higuey, Dominican Republic; and Aruba. This is the first time Mexico City and Nassau, Bahamas were included in Allianz’s Top Holiday Destinations Report for international travel.

New York City took the number one domestic spot again, followed by Los Angeles, Orlando, Boston, Seattle, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City. Boston jumped to fourth from 10th place, and San Francisco climbed back into the top 10 this year, knocking Denver out of the ranking.

“Our holiday travel survey revealed that travel is up 15 percent over last year. Mexico City, named 2018’s World Design Capital by World Design Organization (WDO), is a first-timer to the list, while Puerto Rico jumped up to the second most popular international destination,” said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Global Assistance USA.

Allianz Global Assistance gathered the data of U.S. travelers’ 2018 holiday travel plans by analyzing the number of travelers who went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel to generate itineraries for flights departing from U.S. airports during Dec. 19 through Dec. 26, 2018, and returning Dec. 20 through Dec. 27, 2018, compared to the total ticket counts of travelers in 2017 departing from the same U.S. airports during the peak holiday travel season.

Top Domestic Holiday Destinations for U.S. Travelers

New York (unchanged since 2017) Los Angeles (up from #3 in 2017) Orlando (down from #2 in 2017) Boston (up from #10 in 2017) Seattle (up from #6 in 2017) Atlanta (down from #4 in 2017) Fort Lauderdale (down from #5 in 2017) San Francisco (made it in the top 10 compared to 2017) Minneapolis (down from #8 in 2017) Salt Lake City (down from #9 in 2017)

Top 10 International Holiday Destinations for U.S. Travelers