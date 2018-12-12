Interstate To Manage Three Additional Salt Lake City Hotels

ARLINGTON, Va.—Interstate Hotels & Resorts recently added three new premium-branded hotels to its growing portfolio: the Courtyard by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown, Hyatt House Salt Lake City/Downtown, and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Interstate is pleased to continue expansion in the greater Salt Lake City area, adding three new premier hotels to our portfolio,” said Interstate Hotels & Resorts President and CEO Mike Deitemeyer. “As a leading powerhouse in hotel management, we look forward to deploying our successful operating strategies to these properties and delivering exceptional value to our owners.”

Interstate Hotels & Resorts currently manages five properties in the greater Salt Lake City area, extending its portfolio to eight properties. The Courtyard and Hyatt House are directly adjacent to one another just minutes from the Fairfield Inn, and within walking distance of the Gateway Mall, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Palace Convention Center, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, and Clark Planetarium.

The Courtyard by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown has 175 guestrooms, including 15 suites, a new lobby, The Bistro offering healthy choices and an evening bar providing specialty beverages, a fitness center, indoor pool and whirlpool, and more than 5,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

The Hyatt House Salt Lake City/Downtown has 159 guestrooms, including residentially inspired suites with fully equipped kitchens, an outdoor grilling area, and three separate meeting rooms with more than 1775 sq. ft. of space for special events. Complimentary breakfast is available, with a create-your-own Omelet Bar and chef-inspired options. Guests can access the business and fitness center, grab groceries from the H Market to bring back to their room’s kitchen, or partake in craft cocktails and bar bites at H Bar 24-hours a day.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown has 120 guestrooms; a lobby providing guests with free WiFi and spaces to work or relax; a complimentary breakfast; fitness center; heated indoor pool and whirlpool; and 950 sq. ft. of flexible event space.