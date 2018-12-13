Mainsail Expands Franchise Agreement with Oakwood

TAMPA, Fla.—Mainsail Lodging & Development, a Tampa-based hospitality company, recently announced it is expanding its franchise agreement with Oakwood to exclusively manage the Georgia and Tennessee markets. In addition to these new markets, Mainsail will continue to manage the Oakwood and ExecuStay brands across Alabama and Florida, where it has been an Oakwood franchisee since 2013. Oakwood will continue to manage both of its branded properties in the Carolinas.

“This relationship allows us to continue to expand our U.S. footprint and offer customers the best housing options to meet their needs. Mainsail is a valued partner, and we are grateful for the company’s dedication to maintaining consistent, high quality standards for accommodations, knowledge of the local market, and professionalism. We are confident it will be successful at operating and growing the business in both Georgia and Tennessee,” said Mandeep Singh, chief operating officer, Oakwood.

“We are very proud to be a franchisee of industry leading Oakwood and ExecuStay brands and excited for the opportunity to grow our partnership in Georgia and Tennessee,” said Jana Collier, managing partner for Mainsail Housing. “This franchise agreement further strengthens our position in the marketplace and allows us to enhance our relationship with the forward-thinking team at Oakwood. The strategic alignment also allows us to streamline our operations and focus on the evolving needs of our customers.”