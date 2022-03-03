DALLAS—Matthews Southwest Hospitality (MSWH) recently unveiled plans for a United States Air Force Academy Hotel, set on the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) campus just beneath Pikes Peak and the Rocky Mountains. The 317,000 square foot resort-style hotel will be in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Designed as a destination in service of landmarks, the 375-room lifestyle hotel will have 19 suites, 26,000 square feet of meeting and flexible banquet space with exterior terraces, a 12,000 square foot grand ballroom, a 6,000 square foot junior ballroom, a rooftop bar and restaurant, six food and beverage outlets, fitness and spa facilities, an elevated pool, an event lawn, and numerous outdoor spaces throughout the property. As a nod to its landmark location, the hotel will offer two flight simulators, the only in-hotel flight simulators in the country.

The hotel will be part of TrueNorth Commons, a mixed-use development at the North Entrance of the United States Air Force Academy, which will also include a new USAFA Visitor Center and commercial retail and office space. MSWH is developing the property with owner Provident Group—Falcon Properties LLC, Atlanta-based architecture and interior design firm BLUR Workshop, and local contractor GE Johnson. CoralTree Hospitality will manage the hotel. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring, and the hotel is expected to open in 2024.

Advertisement

“This hotel will be a significant addition and amenity to the USAFA campus and will offer business accommodations, as well as high-quality lodging for leisure travelers and guests visiting USAFA and the Pikes Peak region,” said Mike Garcia, president of Matthews Southwest Hospitality.

Scott Morris, principal of BLUR Workshop said this property is “inspired by the surrounding historic Air Force Academy buildings and the original architecture of the campus. The hotel’s minimal, clean design will contrast with the rugged beauty of the surrounding landscape, and it incorporates common aspects of the existing facilities but re-interprets these using more contemporary systems and materials. Most importantly, guests will be able to appreciate the gorgeous views this property offers and take full advantage of its exceptional location.”