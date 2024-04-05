Two Sonesta Essential Hotels Open in West Virginia and Texas

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of two new upper-midscale Sonesta Essential hotels in March. Sonesta Essential Morgantown is a 57-room hotel located at 15 Lawless Road in Morgantown, West Virginia, and Sonesta Essential Gonzales is a 52-room hotel located at 2019 Water Street in Gonzales, Texas.

“The opening of two new Sonesta Essential hotels showcases the continued growth of one of Sonesta’s newest brands,” said Keith Pierce, EVP and president franchise and development, Sonesta. “As experienced hotel owners and operators, we have created a fast, friendly, and flexible model for our franchisees that allows for swift conversions into our portfolio.”

Sonesta Essential is a limited-service brand that provides guests with the essentials for their stays.

Sonesta Essential has elevated bedding as part of the brand’s sleep program, WiFi, hot breakfast, all-day coffee, and a fitness center.