Sonesta Essential Houston Hobby Airport Opens

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Sonesta Essential Houston Hobby Airport. Situated in Houston, Texas, the 131-room upper-midscale hotel is located near William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

“Sonesta’s portfolio continues to grow with the third Sonesta Essential property in the Greater Houston market,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and president franchise and development. “As experienced hotel owners and operators, we provide our franchise partners with a fast, friendly, and flexible framework that allows for rapid conversions as demonstrated by this Sonesta Essential property opening just 10 days after execution.”

Sonesta Essential provides guests with essentials for their stay. Available to franchise in the United States, the brand offers new builds and conversions with modest brand standards, limited food and beverage requirements, and conversion processes. Sonesta Essential has WiFi, hot breakfast, all-day coffee, and a fitness center.