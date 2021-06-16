SEATTLE—The Hotel Group (THG), a national hotel management and investment company, added the 92-room Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley in Spokane Valley, Washington, to its portfolio. Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley is the first Hilton branded Tru in Washington State and features decor with a vibrant and lively palette and is designed with guest comfort in mind.

“We are extremely pleased to be adding the Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley to our portfolio and continuing our expansion into the Eastern Washington and Spokane markets,” said Douglas Dreher, president and CEO of THG. “THG is excited to be partnering with GL8 Hospitality, an ownership group with a devotion to quality, shared values, and our vision of Inspired Hospitality Greatness.”

As the ninth Hilton brand to join THG’s portfolio, the Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley has a modern and efficient design. The property is the fifth THG property in Eastern Washington and the first Tru by Hilton. THG currently has a second Tru in the development pipeline. As part of Hilton Honors, property guests will enjoy Hilton’s brand standards and rewards program. As one of Hilton’s first hotels to use touch-free technology in its guestrooms experience, each room is created to integrate with smartphones, connecting the phone with the in-room TV, thermostat, lighting, and more. The Hilton Connected rooms also allow guests to link to their personal Netflix and YouTube accounts, allowing them to enjoy their favorite shows in their room.

Advertisement

With an emphasis on technology and in-room connectivity, in-room entertainment, optional Digital Key, high-speed complimentary WiFi, and easy access to power outlets are all within easy access.

Complimentary breakfast at the ‘Top It’ bar allows guests to build their meals consisting of hot options with sweet and savory toppings. The property features an indoor pool and hot tub, a 24/7 ‘Eat & Sip’ market, an outdoor patio with a fire pit, and a fitness center. A custom in-lobby mural was designed with Spokane Valley in mind by Idaho-based artist Marie Withers. Guests can explore the area by biking around on a ‘Villy Custom’ cruiser bike. As part of Hilton’s CleanStay program, guests can be assured that their health and wellbeing are an integral part of their stay.

“GL8 Hospitality looks forward to THG’s management of our property, the Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley. With an exceptional reputation in hospitality management and experience in the Eastern Washington region, we know that our investment is in good hands and look forward to creating an enviable track record of guest stays and satisfactions,” said Grant Guinn, managing partner of GL8 Hospitality.

The Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley is less than a mile from CenterPlace Regional Events Center, the Centennial Trail, and Spokane Valley Mall. A 10-mile drive from downtown Spokane and only 10-minutes from Spokane’s Business and Industrial Park, the property is centrally located in the heart of Spokane Valley.