Chip Rogers Receives ECPAT-USA Freedom Award

BROOKLYN, New York—ECPAT-USA, an anti-child trafficking organization seeking to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation, is pleased to honor leaders in the fight to end sex trafficking at its Freedom Awards benefit. This year’s virtual event was held on June 15, 2021, and featured entertainment, information about ECPAT-USA’s anti-trafficking programs, and the annual silent auction that includes prizes and opportunities. It was hosted by news anchor and author Cheryl Wills and included a special performance by the Resistance Revival Chorus.

The recipients of this year’s awards are :

Freedom Award—Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association

Defender Award—Rose Muckenthaler, NYPD/FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force

Survivor Advocate Award—Tina Frundt, executive director and founder of Courtney’s House